Bartlett man charged after crashing into four vehicles, then fleeing

Bartlett police have charged a 29-year-old resident with leaving the scene of a crash Sunday night.

Ely Merino-Alvarado was also charged with driving with a suspended license and cited for failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured vehicle.

At about 8:30 p.m., Bartlett police responded to a crash in a parking lot on the 500 block of Deere Park Circle.

Officers learned a 2006 Saturn Ion had struck a parked 2004 Toyota Sequoia while backing out of a parking space before striking a parked 2005 GMC Envoy, 2009 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck before fleeing.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the 100 block of Lake Street. Police then located Merino-Alvarado at his residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Merino-Alvarado was granted pretrial release with a court date of Nov. 20 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.