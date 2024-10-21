advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   87-year-old Buffalo Grove man struck, killed by car
News

87-year-old Buffalo Grove man struck, killed by car

Posted October 21, 2024 1:27 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

An 87-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday morning in Buffalo Grove, authorities said.

The man, a Buffalo Grove resident who has not been named, was pronounced dead after being taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Buffalo Grove police said officers and firefighters were sent to Buffalo Grove Road and Larraway Drive after hearing a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a gray Toyota sedan traveling southbound on Buffalo Grove Road.

Arriving officers found the man had significant injuries after being struck by the car, which was driven by a 60-year-old Buffalo Grove woman.

The fire department took the man to Northwest Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was also taken to Northwest Community Hospital for precautionary measures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No citations or charges have been filed.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) are conducting the investigation.

Buffalo Grove Road between Thompson Boulevard and Deerfield Parkway was closed for approximately four hours due to the crash and was reopened by noon.

