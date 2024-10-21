12 families displaced after early morning Carpentersville apartment fire

Twelve families were displaced after an early Monday morning apartment fire in Carpentersville. Courtesy of Carpentersville Fire Department

Twelve families were displaced following an early Monday morning apartment fire in Carpentersville.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported at the two-story, multifamily complex on the 700 block of Alma Court just after 4:20 a.m.

Carpentersville fire officials said the fire originated in the bedroom of one unit and quickly spread through the remainder of the unit. The other units sustained significant smoke damage.

It took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. The cause remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families to find alternate housing, fire officials said.