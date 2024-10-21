12 families displaced after early morning Carpentersville apartment fire
Twelve families were displaced following an early Monday morning apartment fire in Carpentersville.
No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported at the two-story, multifamily complex on the 700 block of Alma Court just after 4:20 a.m.
Carpentersville fire officials said the fire originated in the bedroom of one unit and quickly spread through the remainder of the unit. The other units sustained significant smoke damage.
It took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. The cause remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families to find alternate housing, fire officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.