Two arrested after attack in Des Plaines park

Two Des Plaines teens were arrested after a third youth was attacked Saturday in Arndt Park, 1990 White St.

Police were notified of the attack at about 4:30 p.m. Two masked people armed with a baseball bat and brass knuckles were seen attacking a third person, according to a press release.

The assailants fled in a white Honda Accord. Officers in the area spotted the car, stopped it and arrested two occupants. The officers found a bat, brass knuckles and two masks in the car, according to the release.

The two boys will be petitioned in juvenile court with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a police spokesman said. They were released to their parents.

No other details were available.