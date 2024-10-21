Lombard man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug, terrorism plea

A 42-year-old Lombard man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to drug-trafficking and terrorism-related charges.

According to court records, Jason Brown sent someone he believed was funneling money to agents of ISIS $500 on three separate occasions in 2019. Brown’s contact was actually working with law enforcement.

Additionally, prosecutors said Brown trafficked fentanyl and other drugs from California to the Chicago suburbs during that time as well.

Brown will have to serve at least 85% of sentence. He will get credit for time served in custody since his arrest in 2019.