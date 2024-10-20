How much of your county’s transit sales tax dollars are going to transportation? It ranges from 3% to 100%

There’s been much ado about the $730 million shortfall facing Metra, Pace and the CTA in 2026 dubbed the “fiscal cliff.”

But it’s not the first one. A 2008 transit “doomsday” resulted in state lawmakers raising the RTA sales tax, with part of the proceeds spinning off to the Collar Counties to pay for transportation projects.

To pass the hike, however, a deal was struck giving the counties the option of using the funds for public safety-related expenses as well.

So where are your county’s Regional Transportation Authority sales tax revenues going? It was a mixed bag in 2023.

Lake received about $41.2 million and McHenry $14 million from the sales tax. Both counties funneled 100% into transportation.

DuPage’s RTA tax share was $67.9 million and officials dedicated just 2.9%, or $2 million, to transportation in fiscal year 2023. The remainder went to fund public safety.

Kane County received $24.6 million of sales tax and allocated 75% to transportation in fiscal year 2023.

Will County garnered nearly $37 million in fiscal year 2023. This year to-date, 71% of RTA revenues went to highways and bridges.

Lake County uses 100% of its RTA sales tax funds for transportation, which includes plans for a potential grade separation to relieve traffic at the CN tracks and Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods. Courtesy Lake County

“In 2008, when the RTA sales tax was increased, DuPage County already had an existing local gasoline tax to fund transportation,” Transportation Director Steve Travia said. “DuPage has traditionally funded transportation road projects via this source of revenue.

“However, over the past couple of years, RTA sales tax has helped to fund improvements for our vulnerable road users (like) pedestrians, bicyclists, other nonmotorized users.”

Those improvements include $1.7 million in new or upgraded sidewalks, about $1.2 million in bicycle amenities such as paths and $255,000 for pedestrian traffic signal modernization, Travia explained.

But “I think many in DuPage would be surprised to learn that less than 3%” of the RTA tax goes to transportation, Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said. A more straightforward practice is the motor fuel tax, where revenues from buying gas go directly to fixing roads, he noted.

“I believe there’s an opportunity (now) to reassess how transportation is funded region-wide. Directing more resources toward public transit, roads, and infrastructure improvements would drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Summers said.

McHenry County uses 100% of its RTA sales tax funding for transportation, including the MCRide Bus program. Here, a bus waits at the Crystal Lake Metra Station. Courtesy of McHenry County

In McHenry County, the 2024 budget targeted $2.6 million in RTA sales tax for public transit; the remainder went to highway and bridge projects.

“RTA sales tax dollars are essential to providing the transit services we have in McHenry County,” count board Chair Michael Buehler said. “Traditional transit services like fixed bus routes are paid for by PACE, but under the current transit system, McHenry County only gets four of these routes to support its population of about 312,000.”

The county’s share of RTA sales taxes is used to pay for half the MCRide program, a dial-a-ride service open to seniors, people with disabilities and the general public. They “bring vital transit opportunities to our community that would not exist otherwise,” Buehler said.

Elsewhere, “Lake County has invested more than $5 million of … sales tax funds into paratransit services and continues to dedicate $1 million annually to support Ride Lake County,” spokeswoman Tammy Chatman said, referring to a service for seniors and residents with disabilities.

Other uses include Deerfield Road improvements and planning a potential grade separation to relieve traffic at the CN tracks and Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods, she said.

For Kane, the sales tax “is our principal capital revenue which primarily funds maintenance projects such as bridge repair and replacement, highway safety and capacity projects, bike/pedestrian projects, and Ride-In- Kane, our paratransit service,” Deputy Director of Transportation Thomas B. Rickert explained.

A family learns about McHenry County's MCRide program at the Crystal Lake Metra station. Courtesy of McHenry County

DuPage County dedicates 3% of its RTA sales tax to transportation and the rest to public safety. Daily Herald File Photo, 2006

The Metropolitan Planning Council reported on the fragmented use of the RTA sales tax in 2019.

Five years later, it appears that transit is still getting the short end of the stick, MPC Senior Director Audrey Wennick said.

“There are many, many reasons why transit is increasingly important,” she said, citing those who can’t afford a car, the elderly and people with health conditions.

“And if money is going to expand roads, that’s … counter to supporting transit.”

Got a comment or question? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.