Suspect in custody after accidental discharge of fake gun inside Aurora mall

A suspect was arrested after the accidental discharge of a fake gun Saturday at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, police said.

Officers responded to the shopping center at 4:39 p.m. for a report of a shot fired. They later learned an imitation firearm accidentally discharged when the device fell from the suspect’s clothing to the ground, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended, and the item was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Police on Sunday didn’t disclose the suspect’s name or formal charges.

Normal operations resumed at the mall, which was deemed by authorities to be safe. Police also characterized the incident as isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public.