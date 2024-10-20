One injured in shooting on NIU campus Sunday

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

One person suffered injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in a parking lot on Northern Illinois University campus, police said.

NIU police sent a campus safety alert about 1:16 a.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in a parking lot on the west side of campus.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The public was asked to avoid the area while campus police investigated.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after NIU’s west side was filled with alumni, students and families celebrating the university’s 117th annual Homecoming weekend. NIU played Toledo at Huskie Stadium, also on the west side of campus, Saturday.