2 Bartlett High School students injured, one seriously, when struck by school bus Friday

Two Bartlett High School students were hospitalized after they were struck by a school bus Friday afternoon outside the school. Daily Herald file, August 2018

Two students were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, when they were struck by a school bus outside Bartlett High School.

Authorities are investigating but no updates were released Saturday regarding the crash about 3:20 p.m. Friday after dismissal at the high school, 701 W. Schick Road.

Bartlett police said Friday preliminary information showed a male and female student were running alongside a school bus that was pulling into the bus lane when they both fell and were struck.

Both were taken to local hospitals. Information regarding their ages or grade levels has not been released. The female student suffered life-threatening injuries and the male student had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fire officials said the boy’s arm was run over and he was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, according to ABC 7 Chicago. The girl was run over in the pelvic area and taken to Central DuPage Hospital then airlifted to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, the station reported.

She remained in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Bartlett police and Elgin Area School District U-46 are investigating.