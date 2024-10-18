Worker injured at tollway building in Gurnee after being run over by mini-dozer

A construction worker contracted to do work at an Illinois Tollway Authority building in Gurnee was injured Friday morning after a coworker ran over him with a “skid steer.”

Illinois State Police said the workplace accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the tollway maintenance building near Great Wolf Lodge.

State police said the worker appeared to walk in front of the miniature bulldozer and was run over.

The worker was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, state police officials said.