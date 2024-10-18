‘Made our state a better and safer place’: Injured state trooper from Lemont awarded medal of honor

Gov. JB Pritzker, left, applauds Wednesday as Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank and his wife, Lauren, accept the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor. Frank, who lives in Lemont, suffered catastrophic injuries in a 2021 on-duty crash. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

Police officers typically receive awards for bravery they show in the line of duty.

Illinois State Trooper Brian Frank earned the state’s highest law enforcement honor this week for the courage he’s shown since suffering catastrophic injuries in a 2021 crash that have kept him off duty.

The Lemont resident on Wednesday was awarded the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor by Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. The award recognizes officers who show exceptional bravery and sacrificial service to the residents of Illinois.

Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank Courtesy of the Illinois State Police

“Trooper Frank, in his service to Illinois State Police, and in the example he has set during his recovery, has set a high standard of bravery and made our state a better and safer place — especially for his fellow officers,” Pritzker said. “This Medal of Honor will not even begin to repay Trooper Frank’s sacrifices, but I hope it serves as a reminder of the reverence we hold him in and the incredibly positive impact of his service.” ​

Frank was injured Feb. 15, 2021, while responding to a crash on I-55 in Will County. After he pulled up behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane with his emergency lights activated, another car traveling at least 82 mph slammed into the rear of his patrol SUV, authorities said, leaving Frank with severe brain trauma and numerous other injuries.

This February 2021 photo shows Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank’s vehicle after it was rear-ended by another driver on I-55 in Will County. Geoff Stellfox/Shaw Local News Network

That other car’s driver, Angel Casillas of Joliet, pleaded guilty last year to a felony-level violation of the state’s Scott’s Law — also known as the Move Over Law — and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Frank, 36, spent more than two years in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities before finally returning home in May 2023. Today, he “courageously continues to work towards recovery,” state police officials said.

In the years since the crash, Frank’s wife, Lauren, has become an advocate for the Move Over Law.

“Navigating Brian's severe traumatic brain injury recovery and aftermath has been the hardest thing I ever could have imagined,” she said Wednesday.​ “We are 3.5 years out and still waiting for Brian to return to full consciousness. ​The setbacks, the complications, the legal matters, the medical bills, the home life adjustments, just to name a few obstacles since the crash, have been incomprehensible. ​

“I am grateful to take a moment to pause and recognize Brian for the hero that he is,” she added. “Amidst all the heartache, he deserves to be celebrated for surviving another year against all odds, for the sacrifice he made, risking and ultimately giving his life, to protect others.”

Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank and his wife, Lauren. Courtesy of the Illinois State Police

Flo joins the force

While the physical demands of law enforcement work have long been understood, it’s only in more recent years that the profession has begun to speak openly about the mental and emotional toll it can take on officers.

It was with that in mind that the Antioch Police Department last week welcomed its newest recruit, comfort dog Flo.

The 3-year-old Labrador retriever will provide emotional support, whether that be for officers dealing with on-the-job stress or crime victims and witnesses being asked to recount a harrowing ordeal.

“Policing is a high-stress profession,” Chief Geoff Guttschow said in a news release announcing Flo’s arrival. “Evidence suggests that the presence of comfort dogs help reduce anxiety and stress levels among officers.”

Flo comes courtesy of a donation from the Antioch Lions Club. She’s a trained service dog from SIT (Supporting Independence through Teamwork) Service Dogs located in downstate Ava.

Flo will be officially sworn in at next week’s village board meeting. In the meantime, here’s where you can check out a short video of her greeting her new colleagues at the PD: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMK_CLDhGEo.

The Antioch Police Department welcomed its newest member last week, comfort dog Flo. The 3-year-old Labrador retriever will help officers contend with on-the-job stress, and comfort crime victims and witnesses. Courtesy of the Antioch Police Deparment

Give, but wisely

Seeing the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton tugs at the heartstrings, which prompts opening our wallets to give to charities helping the people there.

But before you write the check or hit the “donate” button, the Internal Revenue Service urges you to make sure you are not giving to a fake charity.

It says scammers frequently set up fake charities to take advantage of people’s generosity after natural disasters or other tragic events. Besides money, they also steal your personal information.

Photos of devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, may encourage you to donate to help, but authorities say be on the lookout for scams. AP

It suggests you use the Tax-Exempt Organization Search (TEOS) tool on IRS.gov to help find or verify qualified, legitimate charities. The tool will, among other things, see if a charity is qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions, and has information about its tax-exempt status and filings.

The IRS notes scammers frequently use names that sound like well-known charities to confuse people. They may use emails, fake websites, and alter (“spoof”) their caller ID to make it look like a real charity is calling. Ask the fundraiser for their name, website and mailing address, and confirm it independently before donating.

Don’t give to charities that ask you to donate by giving numbers from a gift card, or by wiring money. And don’t give anyone your Social Security number, PINs or credit card numbers, or fall for being pressured to donate immediately.

If you have encountered a suspicious charity, you might check the FBI’s Charity and Disaster Fraud page.

• Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.