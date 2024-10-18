advertisement
Crime

Des Plaines police release image of suspect wanted in road rage stabbing last week

Posted October 18, 2024 1:15 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Des Plaines police have released surveillance images of a man they believe is responsible for a “road rage” stabbing last week downtown.

Police say the bicyclist was responsible for repeatedly stabbing a motorist after a confrontation just after noon Oct. 11 on the 1500 block of Miner Street.

Police said a 53-year-old Skokie man was driving west on Miner when he encountered the bicyclist riding in the road. The pair exchanged words and continued to argue when the bicyclist stopped next to the driver.

The driver told police the bicyclist began punching him through the open window of the vehicle and then the bicyclist pulled a knife and stabbed the driver multiple times in the left arm.

Police said the driver suffered “serious injuries” from the attack.

The bicyclist fled before officers arrived. He was described as a man in his 30s wearing a gray tank top, khaki shorts and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at (847) 391-5400.

Des Plaines
