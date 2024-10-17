‘License renewal in Aisle 5’: Secretary of state debuts self-service machines at grocery stores

Illinois drivers can now grab bananas, paper towels and get a new vehicle sticker at select grocery stores, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Thursday.

The DMV “Fast Lane” kiosks are a pilot project that will allow customers to renew driver’s licenses, obtain state IDs and update stickers.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias demonstrates a new kiosk for driver's services Thursday in Chicago. Courtesy Illinois Secretary of State

“This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV,” Giannoulias said while unveiling a kiosk at a Chicago Mariano’s.

The state is starting with 15 kiosk locations — six in Chicago, three downstate, and six in the suburbs. Those comprise three Jewel-Osco stores in Des Plaines, Lombard and Stickney, two Mariano’s in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge, and a Meijer site in Flossmoor.

Transactions will cost $4.95 each and credit card fees may be applied, officials said.

Purchases should last about two minutes. Assuming the pilot program is successful, more services will be added to the machines.

Customers seeking vehicle registration stickers will receive immediate printouts. Individuals renewing driver’s licenses or state IDs will get a temporary document and have a new card mailed to them within 15 days.

In-person DMV visits are still required for people applying for driving-related services for the first time as well as REAL ID applicants.

A new kiosk for Illinois driver's services is unveiled Thursday at a Chicago grocery store. Courtesy Illinois Secretary of State

The kiosks were designed by Indiana-based Intellectual Technology Inc., which operates similar ones in 10 other states including Michigan and Indiana.

For more information and exact locations, go to ilsos.gov/kiosk/home.html.