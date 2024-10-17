advertisement
News

Fire temporarily closes Target store in Rosemont

Posted October 17, 2024 7:09 pm
Christopher Placek
 

A fire in the diaper aisle at Target in Rosemont was extinguished Thursday morning but led to the store’s temporary closure as cleanup continues and building inspections take place, authorities said.

Crews from the Rosemont Public Safety Department responded to the department store at 7000 Mannheim Road — across the street from the Allstate Arena — at 11:54 a.m.

Someone inside the store tried to put out the small fire with an extinguisher, and two sprinkler heads in the ceiling activated to help stop the spread, said Rosemont Lt. Joe Balogh.

Fire crews brought in hose lines to extinguish it, Balogh said.

The store was evacuated, and no major injuries were reported. Four people were checked by paramedics and signed documents refusing further medical treatment, Balogh said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

