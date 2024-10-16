Palatine moves ahead with downtown parking expansion, rail walk

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A rail walk will be built along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks next to the BMO Bank building at 50 N. Brockway St. in Palatine. It is part of a public-private partnership using downtown TIF funds for improvements to the BMO parking lot and is the first in a proposed series of downtown streetscape improvements.

Responding to the growing need for downtown parking, Palatine is moving ahead with plans to offer more public parking spaces at the BMO Bank lot at 50 N. Brockway St.

The proposal also calls for building a rail walk along the south side of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near the bank.

It will be the first phase of a series of streetscape improvements that could include the south side of Slade Street between Brockway and Bothwell streets, the green space at Plum Grove and Palatine roads and village-owned property north of Towne Square Park.

The village council on Monday voted in favor of paying Primera Engineering up to $99,524 in downtown TIF funds for design engineering services for the 50 North Brockway St. parking lot Improvements and railwalk extension.

Public Works Director Matt Barry told the council the village has entered into an agreement with the property owner. The village will make improvements to the parking lot, including paving, lighting, landscaping and limited maintenance.

In turn, the owner will offer a portion of the parking lot on weekdays and the entire parking lot on nights, weekends and holidays.

Barry said the public would gain roughly 24 spaces during the daytime. The lot would offer approximately 86 spaces total, he said.

Rail walk improvements will consist of a new maximum 10-foot-wide path between Greeley Street and Brockway Street.

Primera’s work will include surveying, preparing preliminary plans and coordinating with the landowner. The target for completing the initial design is late winter. Construction could start in spring or summer next year.

Mayor Jim Schwantz gave kudos to village staff for their heavy lifting in building the relationship with the property owner.

“This is a private lot that we're going to have access to,” he said. “That’s a big asset in our downtown as our downtown continues to grow.”

He said it is also another example of how extension of the downtown TIF is bearing fruit.

“We look forward to working with the village as they improve the downtown,” the property owner, Steve Qualkinbush, said. “Our building is greatly aided by a successful downtown.”

He said the goal of the rail walk is “to have a nice continuous walkway along the tracks that’s safe for people to walk by. We’re glad to participate in that.”