Naperville looks for ways to quiet noisy mufflers

That souped-up, loud muffler in Naperville likely will get you a ticket.

Noisy mufflers were among the top complaints at a recent “chat with the chief,” and city council members also have fielded complaints coming from the downtown district and the south end of Naperville near 95th Street.

The noise from engines revving and modified mufflers can get loud enough to be heard blocks away, said Mayor Scott Wehrli, who lives near the city’s downtown district. This summer, for example, motorcycles revving their engines through one of the parking decks created enough noise to disrupt an outdoor summer band concert, he added.

“We have to get better in how we address it,” Wehrli said. “Part of the solution is letting folks know that we’re enforcing these equipment violations.”

Under state law, it is illegal to have a modified muffler on a vehicle, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said. Naperville police have been issuing citations based on that law.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 8, police issued 26 citations. Two of them resulted in guilty pleas on Wednesday and about $300 in fines for each citation, officials said.

Arres, who noted complaints about noisy cars is not unique to Naperville, is hopeful word will travel fast that loud cars aren’t welcome in town.

“We’re going to be pretty much operating with a zero-tolerance policy,” he said.

While stepped up patrol continues, Arres is investigating other potential options to help quiet the noise. He plans to present some ideas to council members in the near future to determine which ones should be further investigated.