The living dead return to Elgin for Nightmare on Chicago Street Saturday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Workers start the process on Tuesday of transforming downtown Elgin into a zombie paradise for Nightmare on Chicago Street, which takes place Saturday.

The streets of downtown Elgin will come alive with the walking dead on Saturday as Nightmare on Chicago Street returns.

The annual zombie fest, unleashed for its 12th year, features hundreds of performers, including zombie actors, musicians and dancers who lurch along the downtown streets of the “Safe Zone” while bands entertain on multiple stages.

Amanda Harris, the city’s director of cultural arts and special events, said this year’s theme is “Tales From What Remains,” but each street has its own storyline.

“They really lean into the story idea this year, think the Crypt Keeper from ‘Tales from the Crypt’ meets ‘Reading Rainbow’ and LeVar Burton, and chaos ensues,” she said.

Other storylines include B Movie Boulevard, the Mad-Max style Thunderdome and the Aztec underworld-themed Plaza Mictlan, which was a big hit last year, Harris said.

Creepy clowns Daniel and Jeanette Solis of Hampshire dance to the music last year during Nightmare on Chicago Street in Elgin. Rick West/Daily Herald, 2023

Headliners on the live music stages include In the End at 9 p.m. on the Main Stage and La Muerte at 9 p.m. on the Plaza Stage.

MeTV’s Svengoolie will make his annual appearance to help judge a costume contest. Guests can register for the contest by 7:30 p.m., and finalists will be notified by 7:45 p.m. Onstage judging starts at 8:30 p.m.

With the streets used in the event blocked off on Friday for setup, the city is lending a hand to downtown business owners with “Friday Night Frights” by having some of Saturday’s performers appear at 10 businesses to provide a sneak peek of what’s to come. The performances are free. For times and locations, visit nightmareonchicagostreet.com/friday.

Early entry tickets are available for the first time this year for $50. The tickets get you in an hour early, before the long lines start forming at the entries and food and drink vendors.

Harris said you’ll also get a “peek behind the curtain” as final touches are put on the safe zone before general admission begins at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35, and attendance will be capped at 15,000 guests. Four entry gates are available at North Grove Avenue near Highland Avenue, Douglas Avenue near Highland, Spring Street near Highland and Riverside Drive, off the gravel parking lot.

VIP parking is available for $50 while it lasts. Remote parking is available at Larkin and Elgin High Schools, with shuttles running every 15 to 20 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 Fire artist India performed in 2023 during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin.

The event is intended for a mature audience, but anyone will be admitted. Guests under 17 must be accompanied by a paid adult during the event. Tickets are available at ticketweb.com. For more information, go to nightmareonchicagostreet.com/.