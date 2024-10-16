Woman convicted of sexually assaulting child

Maricela Garcia

An Elgin woman has been found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti also found Maricela Garcia, 37, guilty of aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He issued his ruling on Oct. 3.

The charges alleged that the sexual assault happened between May 7 and May 8, 2021. The victim was under 13 years old at the time.

According to the news release, the victim and Garcia lived in the same house.

Garcia remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing. Her next court date is Nov. 22. She could be sentenced to six to 60 years in prison.

She has to register for life as a sexual offender.