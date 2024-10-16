Victim in fatal Elgin stabbing identified
The Kane County coroner has identified the man stabbed to death Saturday in Elgin.
The victim is 36-year-old Sunday Ogunjimi, an Elgin resident.
Anderson A. Contreras, 21, of Elgin, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Authorities have not released any details about the motive, including whether Contreras and Ogunjimi knew each other.
The stabbing happened around 12:33 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar.
