Elgin man convicted of sexually assaulting a child
An Elgin man faces a prison sentence of at least 21 years after being convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
A jury convicted Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez on Oct. 8 of that and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.
Velasquez-Jimenez, 35, is in the Kane County jail awaiting sentencing.
The charges alleged that between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 3, 2023, he touched the victim, who was under the age of 13, under and over their clothing. Prosecutors presented evidence that he had also abused the victim’s sister, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.
Velasquez-Jimenez will have to register for life as a sexual offender.
His next court date is Dec. 13.
