Rosemont leaders pressed on whether $13 million skybridge worth the cost

A long-shelved plan to construct a pedestrian bridge over Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont is back on the table. But a Triton College official questioned its estimated $13 million cost.

A proposed Rosemont pedestrian bridge caught up in the nearly decade-old state budget stalemate has resurfaced, but some still question whether its cost is worth it.

The climate-controlled walkway — originally projected to cost $10 million, but likely more than $13 million now — was envisioned as a connector above Balmoral Avenue, from the village’s entertainment district to a Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall expansion.

The village received only a portion of a $15 million state grant for the project before then-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner began a yearslong battle over finances with Democratic lawmakers. The mall expansion plans, meanwhile, were shelved at the height of the pandemic.

Village officials are now preparing to dust off blueprints for the skybridge — and connect it to a new parking deck next to the Rosemont Theatre — but not before they were forced to answer questions about it in a rare public setting.

The latest plans were revealed during hearings Monday at village hall to consider changes to the tax increment financing district that helped bankroll construction of the 530,000-square-foot indoor shopping center and 200,000-square-foot entertainment and dining complex. Rosemont is also setting up a new TIF for the 4,400-seat theater.

Such public hearings are legally required, but usually short and perfunctory in Rosemont, a town whose growth has been tied to TIF districts ever since state lawmakers created the economic development tool in the 1970s. School districts generally discourage or outright oppose TIFs because they siphon off property taxes that would otherwise go to schools.

Sean Sullivan, the vice president of business services at Triton College, has represented the River Grove-based community college for the last 27 years at Rosemont TIF joint review board meetings, which are composed of officials of local taxing districts.

He told Mayor Brad Stephens and village trustees that his questions about the latest TIF proposals weren’t answered by their TIF consultants.

“I’ve often held Rosemont out as the stalworth of how joint review boards should be run,” Sullivan said. “I’m here to tell you something’s changed.”

His public remarks in the village boardroom were also uncommon since Triton’s board of trustees has long been chaired by Stephens’ brother, Mark.

Sullivan questioned the need for the walkway above Balmoral, suggesting shuttle buses might be more efficient.

“My question, for $13 million, what’s our return on investment going to be?” he said.

Stephens said officials have been talking about the walkway for years because the 6-lane street has become a major thoroughfare. The bridge could help bring customers to restaurants in the entertainment district before and after shows at the theater, he added.

The impetus, Stephens added, is “so it’s not a game of Frogger” for pedestrians.

Despite the public airing of concerns, Triton and the other taxing bodies took unanimous votes in favor of Rosemont’s amended and new TIFs. Formal ordinances enacting the changes are expected to be approved by the village board in November.