No one hurt in Des Plaines mobile home fire

No one was hurt Tuesday in a fire at a Des Plaines mobile home. Courtesy of Des Plaines Fire Department

No one was hurt Tuesday when a fire ignited in a Des Plaines mobile home and spread to another.

The blaze was reported by neighbors about 12:20 p.m. on the 2900 block of Curtis Street, according to a news release from the Des Plaines Fire Department.

Everyone got outside safely before firefighters arrived. Emergency crews found heavy flames on the front porch of one home spreading inside and to a neighboring home, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

The house where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross was called to help the occupants find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.