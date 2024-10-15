No injuries in industrial warehouse fire in Elgin Tuesday

Plumes of black smoke billowed over an industrial area in Elgin Tuesday afternoon as firefighters from Elgin and nine other agencies responded to a blaze at a warehouse.

Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said crews responded at 1:49 p.m. to 1050 St. Charles St., where a storage building was on fire.

No one was inside the building that served as a storage facility for a concrete company. But Cagann said it had five-gallon containers of flammable liquids and rubber matting used for concrete stamping, which exacerbated the fire.

The fire was upgraded to a box alarm, with nine other area agencies responding. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

Cagann said no one was hurt, and investigators were trying to determine what started the fire.