Caracal captured; wild cat seen roaming Hoffman Estates headed to sanctuary

An endangered wild cat spotted wandering through Hoffman Estates in recent days was captured by police Tuesday morning and soon will be on its way to an animal sanctuary in Wisconsin.

The caracal, a medium-sized cat native to parts of Africa and Asia, was caught by police officers responding to a reported sighting at about 7:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of Foltz Drive, officials said.

According to police, officers arrived in the area and saw the cat near the deck of a home. The caracal attempted to hide under the deck, but officers were able to safely and humanely remove the cat and take it into custody, police said.

The home is in the same area of Della Drive and Huntington Boulevard, near the Hilldale Golf Club, where multiple sightings were reported over the weekend. Police said they searched the area after those reports but did not locate the caracal.

Representatives of the Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat were on their way to the village Tuesday to take custody of the cat and bring it to its facility in Sharon, Wisconsin, where police said it will live a “happy life far away from Hoffman Estates.”

According to the Valley of Kings website, the nonprofit organization in rural southern Wisconsin has 10 acres of farmland where it keeps lions, tigers, leopards, cougars, bears, horses, cows, foxes and other animals.

Police said they are continuing to investigate to determine the cat’s owner and how it came to be in Hoffman Estates. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at (847) 781-2800.

According to the San Diego Zoo, caracals measure between 24 and 42 inches long, stand about 18 inches tall at the shoulder and can weigh between 13 and 44 pounds. They’re noted for having a sleek, streamlined body, short, reddish-gold coat, and dramatic markings on the face, as well as long, black ear tufts, or tassels, according to the zoo.

