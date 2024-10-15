Authorities seeking Elk Grove Township teen missing since Sept. 20

Perla Zumaya

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing from her unincorporated Elk Grove Township home last month.

Perla Zumaya, 17, was last seen leaving her home the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 20, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Perla is described as standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white Nike shoes, officials said.

She did not take her cellphone with her when she left, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Perla’s whereabouts is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at (708) 865-4896, or the sheriff’s Police nonemergency number at (847) 635-1188.