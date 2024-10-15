advertisement
Local Politics

Will South Barrington officials recommend approval of church plans?

Posted October 15, 2024 2:12 pm
Daily Herald Report

A public hearing about plans to build a church and school in South Barrington is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

South Barrington’s plan commission is set to reopen the hearing when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel, a group owned and operated by a congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to develop a 34-acre site at Bartlett Road and Route 59.

Fourth Avenue needs the village board to amend an existing development plan for the land for the project to progress. First, though, the plan commission must recommend the board either approve or deny the plans.

Fourth Avenue bought the property — often called Area N — from the South Barrington Park District at a February auction for $2.3 million. A lawsuit has been filed over the validity of that sale.

