Festivals Oct. 18-24: Halloween events, All Hallows Eve, Civil War Encampment and more

All Hallows Eve takes over Naper Settlement in Naperville this weekend. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Starts before Friday

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 16-20 and 23-27, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See hand-carved, LED-lit jack-o’-lanterns, encounter characters and watch live pumpkin carving along a paved pathway. Tickets start at $23 for adults, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org/halloween.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-lanterns opens this week at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Friday, Oct. 18

Pinball Expo ‘24: 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 18, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Pinball free game play, seminars, tournaments, retro gaming and more. Saturday: cosplay competition at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven performs at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50; free for kids 10 and younger. pinballexpo.com/

Boonanza: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Magic show, carnival games, a balloonist, inflatables and crafts for kids. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

The Wheeling Park District will hold its annual Boonanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center Friday, Oct. 18. Daily Herald File Photo

Halloween Happenings: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Iowa Community Center, 338 N. Iowa Ave., Villa Park. Free outdoor trick-or-treating. Preregister for indoor family entertainment. $5 in advance, $8 the day of. invillapark.com.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Games, entertainment and friendly characters will hand out candy to kids on the trail. This is a no-scare event. For kids 12 and younger; guardians must accompany kids during the entire event. Free. bgparks.org/trick-or-treat-trail.

Spooktacular: 5:15-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Take an evening stroll through the zoo to see the seasonal decorations and decorate a pumpkin. Register at cosleyzoo.org.

Autumn Hayrides: 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Ticket includes a 30-minute tractor-drawn wagon ride and the supplies to make s’mores over an open fire. $16. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Halloween Skelebration: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Park Center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. Inflatables, a DJ, face painting, creepy crafts, a new trick-or-treating route and more. Outside, there will be games, entertainment and hayrides. Costumes encouraged. For kids 2-12. $15; free for ages 13 and older. Guardians must accompany kids. glenviewparks.org.

Boo Thru: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road, West Dundee. Drive through the park for candy and surprises in a reverse trunk-or-treat. Registration is $6 per vehicle before noon Friday, Oct. 18, at dtpd.org/boo-thru.

Halloween at the Foglia YMCA: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Foglia YMCA, 1025 N. Old McHenry Road, Lake Zurich. Haunted locker rooms, bounce house, pumpkin decorating, treats and more. $8; free for kids 2 and younger. ymcachicago.org/foglia.

Night at the Museum Halloween Party: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton. Family-friendly flashlight scavenger hunt, crafts and more. Costumes encouraged. Hosted by the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. $18. Tickets at dupagemuseum.org/calendar.

See fire dancers perform during All Hallows Eve this weekend at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

All Hallows Eve: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Halloween-themed outdoor activities, including the new Escape From the Unknown Outdoor Haunt (extra $5), Día De Muertos Experience, Alice’s Un-Birthday Party, Gargoyle Graveyard, costume contest, a zombie maze, ax throwing, an alien autopsy, a magic show, a dark art gallery and more for families with kids 16 and younger. Costumes (no masks or weapons) encouraged. $20. napersettlement.org.

Teen Night Spooky Movie: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights. Open swim, open gym, pizza and a spooky movie. For grades six through eight. Registration required; $12-$15. ahpd.org/event/teen-night-spooky-movie.

Newberry Consort: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ganz Hall, Roosevelt University, 430 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Newberry Consort performs “I Tremble Not: Music From Jacobean England for Viols, Brass, and Voices.” $45, $65 for preferred seating, $10 for students, free for kids 16 and younger. newberryconsort.org.

Homecoming Kickoff Concert: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Multiple North Central College choral and instrumental ensembles in their opening event of the season. Preconcert performance by the NCC Big Band in the lobby at 7:15 p.m. Free, ticket required. northcentralcollege.edu.

Military Miniature Society of Illinois Show: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg, 50 Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Juried exhibition featuring the work of modelers from around the world displaying painted miniature figures and original sculptures from historical to fantasy, armored and other vehicles, airplanes, ships, dioramas and vignettes. Vendor area offers model kits, paints, tools, books and more. Admission fee. military-miniature-society-of-illinois.com/about-the-show.

Saturday, Oct. 19

GO Waukegan Zombie Walk: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hinkston Park, 810 Baldwin, Waukegan. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. Hosted by the Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Pumpkin Palooza: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Decorate pumpkins, pumpkin-themed games and crafts, and more. Costumes encouraged. $12-$16. Register: foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Hainesville’s annual Civil War Encampment & Battles takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20. Courtesy of the Village of Hainesville

Civil War Encampment & Battle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville. Relive history as period-garbed reenactors re-create battles, bivouacs, battlefield surgeries and historical presentations of the American Civil War. Meet Abraham Lincoln, General Grant and others. Free. hainesville.org/civil-war-event.

Comic Book Mania: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Gail Borden Public Library Meadows Community Rooms, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Meet local artists and vendors, take your photo with the DeLorean car from the film “Back to the Future,” make superhero buttons and more. gailborden.info/comicbookmania.

Take a hay ride during the Haunted Hoffman Family Fest at Fabbrini Park in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, Oct. 19. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates Park District

Haunted Hoffman Family Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Inflatables, games, live music, face painting, bubble show, pet costume parade, kids’ costume parade, hayride, food trucks, and meet-and-greet with police officers and firefighters. Register for the Trick-or-Treat Path for $8 per child. Free admission. heparks.org.

Midwest Fruit Explorers Show & Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at the Chicago Botanic Garden Burnstein Hall, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See a display of freshly harvested fruit grown in the area by members of the Midwest Fruit Explorers featuring apples, pears, paw paws, grapes, kiwis and more. $12.95-$20.95. chicagobotanic.org.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Wisconsin-Illinois Lily Society Lily Bulb Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at the Chicago Botanic Garden Burnstein Hall, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Annual sale offers a variety of lily bulbs. $12.95-$20.95. chicagobotanic.org.

Boo at the Zoo: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Kids can check out the creatures, creepy crawlers and more in their Halloween costume and get a sweet treat. No guests over 13 are allowed in the zoo in full-body costumes with their head covered. Included with zoo admission. brookfieldzoo.org/BooAtTheZoo.

Trucks, Trunks and Treats: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Kids can trick-or-treat while exploring the rows of trucks. Dogs on leashes welcome. $4, free for kids younger than 2. vhparkdistrict.org.

Fall Bash: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. DJ Dance Party, magic shows, mini pumpkin decorating, craft stations, balloon art, costumed characters, entertainers, live pumpkin carving demonstrations and more. Free admission. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Harvest Hoot: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Oakton College, Parking Lot A, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Live entertainment, an inflatable corn maze, a pumpkin-carving demonstration, family activities, a harvest artisan market, food trucks and more. No alcohol or pets. Free admission. desplaines.org.

North Aurora Trunk-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway, North Aurora. northaurora.org.

See a variety of scarecrows during the Scarecrow Fest & Walk Saturday, Oct. 19, in Highland Park. Courtesy of The Lot

Scarecrow Fest & Walk: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. Scarecrow-themed family-friendly activities and seasonal decor. Take a stroll through downtown Highland Park’s Scarecrow Walk to see festive scarecrows decorated by local businesses. Free admission. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Kids can walk the trail around the Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary to receive candy and goodies. Adult supervision required. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Wauke-Con: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Comic book convention. $6. waukecon.wordpress.com.

All Hallows Eve: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Halloween-themed family activities. Costumes encouraged. Registration required. $10 per child. ahpd.org/event/all-hallows-eve.

Sips & Sweets Sparkling Wine & Chocolate Walk: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at the Grayslake Village Center. Visit participating downtown Grayslake businesses to try sparkling wines and sweet treats. $30 for 15 tastings. grayslakechamber.com.

Cemetery Walk: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at West Side Cemetery, 900 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. The respectful tour includes stories of Batavia’s past residents. For all ages. $12. Tickets: bataviaparks.org.

Hispanic Heritage Day Fiesta!: 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hoffman Estates village hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. hoffmanestates.org.

Fox Lake Pumpkin Jubilee: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Artisan crafts, food vendors and pumpkin carving. Participants can add their carved pumpkins to the pumpkin wall that will be on display all night. Free. foxlake.org.

Haunted Forest: 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Diane Main Park, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont. Take a wagon ride from Diane Main Park through the terrifying woods and then walk through the wicked woods where scares await. $8. westmontparks.org.

Lindenhurst’s Haunted Trail and Bonfire: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Forest View Park, 513 Forest View Drive, Lindenhurst. Costume contest, entertainment, food, pumpkins and more. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Hallowoods Walk: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. Bring the family for a nonscary stroll through a luminary-lit savanna. Nature characters come alive and share stories along the trail. Enjoy refreshments around a fire. Costumes encouraged. Time slots every 15 minutes. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Register: mccdistrict.org.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Ghost Story Train: 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride a spooky trolley to the haunted forest preserve for family-friendly frights, including stories around the campfire and treats from Margie’s Girls’ Kitchen. A ghostly musician will lead campfire songs. Costumes encouraged. $20. Register at foxtrolley.org/Ghost-Story-Train.

Halloween Hangout: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Food, drinks, desserts, music, raffles and auctions. Costumes encouraged; prizes awarded for scariest, funniest, cutest, most creative, and best couple/group costume. Sponsored by the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation. $125; buy tickets at gepark.ejoinme.org/Benefit2024.

Fall Fun Fest Haunted Forest: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the soccer fields at Algonquin Road School, 975 Algonquin Road, Fox River Grove. Be prepared to be scared at the Fox River Grove Firefighters Association’s annual event; not-so-scary from 5:30-7 p.m. carygrovechamber.com.

BOOs & Brews: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Costumes are encouraged for this new 21-and-over after-hours event featuring live music, entertainment, animal experiences, and specialty food and drinks. General admission $40; all-inclusive drink tickets $100. brookfieldzoo.org/BoosAndBrews.

Haunted Trail: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Guides lead walks through the one-third mile loop on the haunted trail. Family hour from 6-7 p.m., active scaring from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets sold at the Itasca Waterpark on the day of the event. $8. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Nightmare on Chicago Street: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on Chicago Street, between Grove Avenue and Villa Street, Elgin. Live entertainment, bands, DJs, food, drinks, vendors, graffiti artists, a costume contest and special guests such as MeTV’s Svengoolie. Headliners include In the End at 9 p.m. on the Main Stage and La Muerte at 9 p.m. on the Plaza Stage. Kids 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event. Early entry for $50 at 5 p.m.; general admission $35; VIP parking $50. nightmareonchicagostreet.com.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Family scavenger hunt around the farm to see how many pumpkins you can find. Free. parkfun.com/event/spooky-scavenger-hunt.

“Stories Behind the Songs”: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187, 310 W. Butterfield Road, Elmhurst. Fifth annual military benefit featuring Billy Montana, Frank Myers, Brett Jones, Sarah Darling and Jeff Dayton. Proceeds go to the Legion and local veterans. $132.25. Tickets: AmericanLegionTHB187.org.

Leading Ladies of the Blues: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Chicago blues women pay homage to legendary influences, from classic blues women of the 1920s to contemporary blues and R&B artists. $40-$48. prairiecenter.org.

Main Street Cemetery Flashlight Tour: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fishel Park, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. With a flashlight in hand, tour the Main Street Cemetery to learn about the lives of the Downers Grove residents who are buried there and hear local ghost stories. Meet at the cemetery. $15-$22. Register: dgparks.org.

Shimshi: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. Illusionist and mentalist. $95. madamezuzus.com.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Look for model trains during the 33rd annual Chicago Railroadiana & Model Train Show and Sale on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Courtesy of Russ Fierce

Chicago Railroadiana & Model Train Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 33rd annual show. $6; free for kids younger than 12. rrshows.com.

Pumpkin Splash: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights. Pick a pumpkin from the pool. For kids 2-7. Registration required. $12-$17. ahpd.org/event/pumpkin-splash.

Experience Diwali — A Festival Of Lights: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Live entertainment, family activities, kids’ arts and crafts, Rangoli creating competition, and food and drinks for purchase. Registration required. Free. bgparks.org/diwali.

The Fox Valley Brass Band performs “Hymns and Marches” Sunday, Oct. 20, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora. Courtesy of Al Benson

“Hymns and Marches”: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Victor Anderson will direct the Fox Valley Brass Band in vintage to recent hymns. Online tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors; $20/$15 at the door. foxvalleybrassband.org.

Monday, Oct. 21

Spring Grove Storytelling’s Ghost Stories: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Richardson's Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Hear spooky stories under the full moon. $20; $10 for kids 6-17; $65 for two adults and three kids. springgrovestorytelling.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Doris Kearns Goodwin: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Skokie School Auditorium, 520 Glendale Ave., Winnetka. The Book Stall presents renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin in conversation with journalist and television presenter Phil Ponce to discuss “The Leadership Journey: How Four Kids Became President,” Goodwin’s first book for young people. Tickets include a copy of the book. $22.50. thebookstall.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Pumpkin Festival: Various times Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 23-27, with many activities at Main and State streets and on the courthouse lawn, Sycamore. 63rd annual festival with over 1,000 entries in the Lions Club Decorated Pumpkin Display, carnivals, nonprofit vendors, craft shows, entertainment on Saturday and more. Sycamore Chamber 10K Pumpkin Run at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Autumn Craft and Treasures Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Sycamore High School Fieldhouse. $1-$3 entry fee. Pumpkin Festival Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free; some activities have fees. sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

Pumpkins on Main: Wednesday through Thursday, Oct. 23-31, at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn. Carve a pumpkin at home and bring it to the Main Street Recreation Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, between noon and 8 p.m. The jack-o'-lanterns will be part of a display outside the facility from Oct. 24-31. Free. gepark.org/calendar.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Downtown Geneva Trick-or-Treating: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in downtown Geneva. Kids are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume and trick-or-treat at participating shops and restaurants, which will have signs displayed on their door or window. geneva.il.us.

Ackerman Haunted Trail: 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. The 10-minute trail walk will be less scary from 4-6 p.m. and geared toward older kids from 6-9 p.m. Concession for purchase. $5. Register at gepark.org/register.

Witches’ Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in downtown Antioch. Women 21 and older can take part in contests including the Witch Scavenger Hunt and more. Check in at Heartland Bank on Lake Street. After party is at Rivalry Alehouse. $22. antiochchamber.org.

Grayslake Pumpkin Fest: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Kids’ Halloween games, Halloween character path, costume contest and more. $13 for residents, $15 for nonresidents in advance; $20 at the event. Free for adults with paying child. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Mysterious Batavia: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, starting at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St., Batavia. Entertaining narrated walk through downtown Batavia with spicy stories. Ages 18 and older recommended. $12. Tickets: bataviaparks.org.

Pumpkin Splash: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at The Water Works, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Swim with pumpkins and enjoy pool pumpkin picking, DJ entertainment and a goody bag with treats. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult during the entire event. $15-$20. parkfun.com/event/pumpkin-splash.

Craft by Beer: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Ages 21 and older can do a craft while sipping an adult beverage. Preregistration is required. $20. Register: napersettlement.org.

West Chicago Spooky Trail: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. A one-third-mile haunted trail with ghouls, witches and all things scary. $12 in advance; $17 at the door. Register: we-goparks.org/special-events.

Ongoing

Fall Color Festival: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 29 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Themed events throughout the fall. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Fall Festivities & Adventures at Keller’s Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Keller’s Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. 8-acre corn maze, two tranquility labyrinths, pedal vehicles on paved tracks, brick maze, tire stack, farm animals, wagon rides and more. $12 in advance, $14 at the gate. kellersfarmstand.com.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. $18 on weekdays and $23 online or $25 at the gate on weekends and holidays. goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See the zoo’s animals and thousands of pumpkins lining the zoo’s lawn. Children’s rides for a fee. Apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for purchase. Proceeds benefit Cosley Zoo. Regular admission. cosleyzoo.org.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $6; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/fall-festival.

Señorita Mariposa Story Walk: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 31 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A family-friendly outdoor exhibition featuring the Spanish-English bilingual book by Mister G. on the migration of a monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico. The book’s illustrated pages will be displayed on large-scale panels along Meadow Lake Trail. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Pumpkin patch, 8-acre corn maze, jumping pillow, corn cannons, mega drop slide, zip lines, hayrides, live music, a beer garden, weekend petting zoos, food and more. $16-$22; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org/pumpkin-daze.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Didier Farms, 16678 Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Amusement rides, shows, fall merchandise, pumpkin sales and fall treats. Free entry; rides/attractions ticketed. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Amusement rides, petting zoo, hayrides, seasonal food, train rides, live music and more. For ticket prices, see sonnyacres.com.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Jeanie B! children’s concert from 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday. $10. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Santa’s Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. The amusement park and petting zoo will be open, along with pumpkin patches, family-friendly haunted houses, seasonal food, a sensory play area filled with corn and more. Tickets start at $28.99. santasvillagedundee.com.

Autumn Fest at Gallagher Way: 4-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Live music, lawn games, fire pits, food and drinks and more. Fright Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday Oct. 19-20. Free admission. gallagherway.com.

“The Grimmest of Tales”: 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at Morton Arboretum’s Thornhill Shelter, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Dare to delve into the darker side of the original horror stories by the Brothers Grimm in this walking play along a one- to two-mile hiking route. Bring water, portable chairs or blankets and bug spray. $15-$25. Register: mortonarb.org.

Halloween Experience trolley tours: Full tours from 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Hear — and see depicted on video — tales of metaphysical sightings experienced on the Volo museum grounds over the years, then take part in a sing-along and head out toward Halloween Town to see dozens of creepy, giant inflatables over a 75-acre area north of the museum. $16.95; free for kids 4 and younger if they can sit on a guardian’s lap. volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.

Jack O’Lantern World: Time slots vary by day Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Jack O'Lantern World, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. See 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, over 2,000-pound U.S. National Champion giant pumpkins, a pirate ship light show, giant inflatables, glowing mini golf and more. $20.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids Thursdays; $23.99/$15.99 Fridays and Sundays; and $24.99/$16.99 Saturdays. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select days through Nov. 3 at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Thrills by day and frights by night with haunted houses, scare zones, spine-chilling shows and rides. For ticket prices and hours, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/fright-fest-2024.