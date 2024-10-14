‘Edgy’ Tim: Looking back on some of the area’s top recruits

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards is a 2015 graduate of Downers Grove North High School. AP

I seldom take time to look back when it comes to football recruiting, basically because recruiting never stops and just staying in the know remains a full time endeavor.

However, as I'm approaching my 30th year of publishing I've started looking back and reflecting on some of my favorite names I've been able to cover and get to know over the years. Below are a few of the best from the Daily Herald coverage area.

Martin O'Donnell, offensive tackle, Downers Grove South

From the Class of 2003, O’Donnell was ranked by Rivals.com as a rare 5-star recruit. O'Donnell, who was listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, had made official visits to Illinois, Stanford and Nebraska and also planned to make official visits to Iowa and Oregon. He gave Illinois and then head coach Ron Turner his commitment on Dec. 10, 2002. O'Donnell, who was ranked as the second best offensive tackle and the 11th best recruit in the nation in his class, was one of the best personalities to deal with during his recruiting process. His sharp sense of humor served him well after his football career. O'Donnell ended up joining the University of Illinois broadcast booth as a color analyst for many years before stepping down after last season.

David Edwards, offensive tackle, Downers Grove North

Edwards, who was Downers North’s starting quarterback during his varsity football career, was listed by Rivals.com as a 3-star ranked athlete recruit measuring 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds in the Class of 2015. Edwards signed with Wisconsin after looking hard at the Badgers, Illinois and Iowa. Edwards grew and developed at Wisconsin into a 6-foot-6, 308 pound offensive guard and is currently playing in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. I'll always remember early in his recruiting process how Edwards truly felt he was going to play either quarterback or possibly tight end in college. That was despite pretty much every college coach and evaluator on the planet telling him his future was on the offensive line.

Tommy Schutt, defensive lineman, Glenbard West

One of my favorite stories from recruiting involved Schutt going back to when he was in eighth grade at St. Petronille in Glen Ellyn. I was coaching my son Michael in eighth grade basketball. Our “A” team played one night at St. Pets, which was led by a big, strong and athletic kid who seemed to be 6-foot and 250 pounds as an eighth grader. It turned out that “kid” was named Tommy Schutt (listed at 6-foot-2, 301 pounds in high school) who would go on to become a 4-star ranked defensive tackle for Glenbard West in the Class of 2012. Schutt signed with Ohio State and had injury issues early in his career but had his best season in his senior year. Schutt was a starter on one of the nation's top defensive lines that year. Schutt was another great kid off the field who was able to flip the switch on the field and was an intense competitor. Yet Schutt was always very easy to talk to and approachable over the years.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Class of 2005 had two major recruits in Rivals.com 4-star tight end Tony Moeaki (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) and 4-star offensive tackle Dace Richardson (6-foot-6, 300 pounds). Both had multiple scholarship offers from top conferences. Moeaki, who had narrowed his final list to Iowa, BYU, Oregon and Tennessee, ended up with Iowa while Richardson chose Iowa over USC and Tennessee. I remember the friendship of Moeaki (who was generally more quiet and reserved at times) and Richardson (who was much more outgoing and talkative) played a big role in both deciding on Iowa. The Illinois Class of 2005 is considered one of the best recruiting classes in the modern era. Iowa cleaned up with Moeaki and Richardson along with Lockport 4-star QB Jake Christensen, Barrington 5-star offensive tackle Dan Doering and Bolingbrook 4-star defensive tackle Ryan Bain.