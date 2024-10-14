Caracal seen wandering through Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates police say this wildcat known as a caracal has been spotted wandering around the village in recent days. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates Police Department

Hoffman Estates police are warning community members to be on the lookout for a caracal — a medium-sized wildcat native to parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East — that’s been spotted wandering around a neighborhood and golf course in the village.

It is not yet known where the cat came from or how it got loose in Hoffman Estates, police said in a Facebook post. Sightings have been reported in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course, an area east of Barrington Road, and between Interstate 90 and Higgins Road.

According to the San Diego Zoo, caracals measure between 24 and 42 inches long, stand about 18 inches tall at the shoulder and can weigh between 13 and 44 pounds. They’re noted for having a sleek, streamlined body, short, reddish-gold coat, and dramatic markings on the face, as well as long, black ear tufts, or tassels, according to the zoo.

Caracals are considered endangered, and they are not common to the United States. They’re mostly nocturnal, solitary and can be aggressive in the wild — if you can even catch a glimpse of one, according to the website for Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest Wildlife Sanctuary.

Police said village officials are working with local and federal agencies for proper removal of the cat.

Residents should not try to feed the animal and be cautious if they meet the animal. Anyone who knows its whereabouts or its owner should call 911, police said.