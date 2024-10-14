Chick-fil-A to open Thursday in St. Charles

A Chick-fil-A restaurant will open Thursday on the site of a former Chili’s in St. Charles. Washington Post photo by Tim Carman

A Chick-fil-A restaurant will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at 3795 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

The eatery sits on the former site of a Chili’s restaurant, which was razed to make way for it.

The new restaurant will dedicate one of its drive-up lanes to serving people who order ahead of time via the chain’s app. It is the first Chick-fil-A in St. Charles, and, per the company’s website, the 35th in the Chicago suburbs.