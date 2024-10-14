Man charged with murder in Elgin stabbing

Anderson A. Contreras

A 21-year-old man faces three counts of first-degree murder alleging he stabbed a man to death Saturday in Elgin.

A Kane County judge Monday ordered that Anderson A. Contreras, of the 700 block of Dundee Avenue in Elgin, be held in custody pending the outcome of a pretrial detention hearing set to resume Oct. 24.

Besides the murder charges, Contreras also is charged with aggravated battery stemming from the weekend attack.

The stabbing was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue on the city’s northeast side, authorities said. Police responding to the scene found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The charges allege Contreras stabbed the victim in the torso without lawful provocation, intending to kill him. Prosecutors did not indicate whether Contreras knew the man, or if the stabbing happened in a building or outside.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until after an autopsy is performed Tuesday.

Contreras previously was arrested Sept. 28 on accusations he attacked a minor playing on a football field at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles, according to St. Charles police. The youth told police he did not know Contreras.

Contreras was charged with aggravated battery, battery and resisting a peace officer, then released pending the outcome of the case, according to court records.

He also was charged with domestic battery on Aug. 20 and released. After he failed to appear in court Sept. 25, prosecutors filed a request Oct. 1 to revoke his release, court records show.

In January 2023, Contreras was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer. Records indicate he was found unfit to stand trial for several months, then later admitted to Treatment Alternative Court.