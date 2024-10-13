advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Elgin

Posted October 13, 2024 8:15 am
Charles Keeshan
 

Elgin police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man Saturday afternoon on the city’s north side.

A person of interest is in custody and it is believed there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

According to police, officers responding to a reported stabbing at 12:33 p.m. Saturday found a man with life-threatening injuries in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. The man, whose identity has not been made public, was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division continue to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip by sending a message to 847411 and including “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company