Police investigating deadly stabbing in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man Saturday afternoon on the city’s north side.

A person of interest is in custody and it is believed there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

According to police, officers responding to a reported stabbing at 12:33 p.m. Saturday found a man with life-threatening injuries in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. The man, whose identity has not been made public, was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division continue to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip by sending a message to 847411 and including “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.