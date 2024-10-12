Neighbors in Need seeks suggestions, donations

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 A holiday meal box is prepared at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. The food bank is among past recipients of a grant from the Daily Herald Neighbors in Need partnership with the McCormick Foundation.

To our readers:

For the fourth year, the Daily Herald is partnering with the Robert R. McCormick Foundation for the Neighbors in Need grant program. The program was created to help address issues of hunger, homelessness and health care faced by suburban residents and their families.

Each year, we select several suburban-based charitable organizations whose work reflects this mission and provide them with money to help meet the demands of those in need.

This year, as we did last year, we would like your recommendations for worthy organizations to fund.

If you're a representative of a charitable organization whose work focuses on hunger, homelessness or health care and want to be considered, please email me at lminer@dailyherald.com by the end of the day Thursday. Please use Neighbors in Need in the subject line.

Volunteers and recipients of these organizations' services are welcome to encourage leaders there to reach out.

The Daily Herald will publish stories about the chosen organizations during November and December. The McCormick Foundation will contribute 50 cents for every dollar readers donate to the Neighbors in Need Fund. That means for every $1, $1.50 will go to charities operating in the suburbs.

To donate, visit dailyherald.com/neighbors.

Thank you,

Lisa Miner

Executive Editor Daily Herald