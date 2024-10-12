An aerial view of the Carpentersville Dam removal

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Crews continue work on a $1.2 million project to remove the Carpentersville Dam along the Fox River. The work is expected to be complete in November, allowing the river to flow freely along a 10.2-mile stretch from Algonquin to Elgin.

From high above, construction vehicles look like children's toys as they work to remove the Carpentersville Dam this fall.

The project, expected to be finished in November, will create a 10.2-mile unimpeded flow of the Fox River from Algonquin to Elgin — the longest free-flowing stretch through Kane County.

Officials say allowing the river to flow freely will improve its health and the aquatic life that calls it home. Stretches of the river elsewhere that have had dams removed have seen an increase in the number and species of fish.

Coinciding with the dam’s removal, the village of Carpentersville is building a new, 3-acre park along the riverfront near Washington Street. It’s expected to be complete next year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended removing all nine Fox River dams in Kane County, from Carpentersville to Montgomery, to restore the river’s natural wildlife habitat and improve water quality.