An aerial view of the Carpentersville Dam removal

Posted October 12, 2024 11:03 pm
From high above, construction vehicles look like children's toys as they work to remove the Carpentersville Dam this fall.

The project, expected to be finished in November, will create a 10.2-mile unimpeded flow of the Fox River from Algonquin to Elgin — the longest free-flowing stretch through Kane County.

Officials say allowing the river to flow freely will improve its health and the aquatic life that calls it home. Stretches of the river elsewhere that have had dams removed have seen an increase in the number and species of fish.

Coinciding with the dam’s removal, the village of Carpentersville is building a new, 3-acre park along the riverfront near Washington Street. It’s expected to be complete next year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended removing all nine Fox River dams in Kane County, from Carpentersville to Montgomery, to restore the river’s natural wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

Algonquin Carpentersville Communities Counties Elgin Kane County Lifestyle News
