What to expect from the Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London

The Bears and Jaguars will play Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The stadium is pictured here prior to a game between the Titans and Ravens in 2023. AP

WARE, England – Chicago Bears fans better be up bright and early on Sunday. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

A game in London means an early kickoff back home in Chicago. The game kicks off at 8:30 a.m. in Chicago. It will be broadcast nationwide on the NFL Network, but it’s also available locally on Fox 32.

The Bears have been in London all week in preparation for the game. With a bye week in Week 7, they felt it was best to give themselves as much time as possible to adjust to the six-hour time difference.

The Bears (3-2) and the Jaguars (1-4) haven’t faced one another since 2020. The Bears lead the all-time series 5-3. Here are the top five storyline to watch in Week 6.

1. The sights and sounds in London

One of the best things about NFL games in London is the crowd. With only a handful of games in Europe every year, Europe’s biggest American football fans come out in force.

There are certain to be lots of Bears fans flying in from Chicago, but the crowds at these international games will typically feature fans of all teams. There will be jerseys from all across the NFL and Europe’s football fan base – which is relatively small, but highly dedicated – will make the trip to Tottenham.

Jacksonville is something of a home team in London. The Jaguars are playing their 12th game in London (the international series began in 2007). They have played at least one game in London since 2013, except 2020 when international games were canceled. Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan, a University of Illinois grad, also owns the Premier League club Fulham F.C. Last year, and again this season, the Jaguars are playing back-to-back games in London. They face the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium next week.

Last week’s broadcast between the Vikings and Jets appeared to take great delight in showcasing exasperated Jets fans as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Bears fans are certain to be featured heavily during Sunday’s broadcast.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to Bears corner back Reddy Steward (27) during a training session in Ware, England, Thursday. AP

2. Adjusting to the time change

It sounds boring, but adjusting to the six-hour time difference between Chicago and London is a serious storyline this week. Particularly because Jacksonville arrived late.

The Jaguars have had a rough go of it travel-wise. They were originally scheduled to leave earlier in the day Thursday and arrive in London with plenty of time to rest up before holding a practice on Friday. Instead, Hurricane Milton scuttled their plans as it wreaked havoc on both coasts in Florida.

The Jaguars posted that they had arrived in London at about 4 a.m. local time Friday morning. They canceled their Friday practice and will hold a practice Saturday. NFL teams typically don’t practice the day prior to a game if they can avoid it, but the Jaguars are having a highly unusual week.

The Bears, on the other hand, left Monday evening in Chicago and arrived in London early Tuesday. They’ve had nearly the full week to adjust to the time change, and they held three practices at their team hotel outside London. The Bears stayed at a country club more than an hour outside the city center. That has kept the players free of distractions.

“It’s just a lot, honestly,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said of the travel. “Being in a totally different country, totally different area. Then being away from everyone. Then the things you do want to do is quite a ways away. Overall, it’s a different experience.”

3. The Jaguars’ leaky defense

Back to actual football. The Bears have another matchup against an underperforming defense. Now is the time to take advantage of weaker opponents on the schedule, before NFC North play begins in mid-November.

Jacksonville’s defense ranks 31st among 32 teams in total yards allowed per game, and dead last against the pass. This should be another opportunity for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to have a big day.

Williams played maybe his best game last week against the lowly Carolina Panthers. He threw for 304 passing yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Five games in, he’s hitting his stride. He totaled 300 yards in two of his past three games (something his predecessor Justin Fields did just once as a member of the Bears).

The Jaguars do not have an interception yet this season. Their 5.9% sack rate ranks 26th in the league. Opponents aren’t putting together huge rushing games against them, but that’s probably because quarterbacks are throwing with such ease.

4. Key injuries in the secondary

The Bears will be without safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and could be without cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) on Sunday. Backup safety Elijah Hicks will start for Brisker, who didn’t travel to London with the team. Stevenson is officially listed as doubtful and he didn’t practice Friday. If Stevenson doesn’t play, third-year backup Jaylon Jones would likely earn the start.

Brisker suffered a concussion last week against the Panthers when he collided hard with Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble. Stevenson’s calf injury happened during practice this week.

Terell Smith (hip), typically the first cornerback off the bench, also didn’t travel to London. So the Bears’ depth in the secondary could be tested on Sunday, especially if any other injuries occur during the game.

Brisker is known for his high energy. Hicks shouldn’t be a drop off in energy. Hicks was the seventh-round pick in 2022 who got so hyped during his draft-night social media video that he started doing push ups during the video.

“It’s not a drop off [in energy] at all,” corner Jaylon Johnson said of going from Brisker to Hicks. “It’s just different. They have different personalities. He’s definitely going to come with the energy. He’s going to be ready to go, ready to play. We’re confident in Elijah coming in.”

5. Scary duo

The Jaguars defense is definitely bad. All those stats listed above bear that out. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have dangerous pieces, especially on the defensive line. Former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is coming off a three-sack game against Joe Flacco and the Colts. Josh Hines-Allen, who they drafted seventh overall in 2019, is a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Bears offensive tackles will have their work cut out for them. The Bears have the potential to explode offensively against this Jacksonville secondary, but they need to keep Williams clean in the pocket. Walker and Hines-Allen have the potential to blow that plan up.

“They’ve always got unique edge setters right there on each side,” Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. “The first rounders. They roll a bunch of guys inside on the interior spots there, so they just present a constant challenge of the defensive line that is constantly going forward.”

Bears guard Teven Jenkins is questionable with an ankle injury. If Jenkins doesn’t play, Bill Murray is likely to fill in at left guard. But really, the concern is at the tackle spots. Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright have big jobs this week.