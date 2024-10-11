Elgin’s Lords Park Zoo to get four new deer Saturday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin’s Lords Park Zoo will add four new deer this weekend.

Elgin’s Lords Park Zoo will get four new residents this weekend.

Four deer will be delivered on Saturday to the zoo from Elkhorn Creek Whitetails, a USDA-certified farm in Oakdale, Illinois.

The new arrivals include two 4-year-old deer, one 3-year-old deer, and one 2-year-old deer. They all were born at Elkhorn.

“We are really excited to expand our deer population at Lords Park Zoo,” Greg Hulke, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities, said in a press release. “This addition helps to create an even more vibrant experience for visitors and provides a wonderful opportunity to learn about wildlife in a safe and controlled environment.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Four new deer will join a pair currently living at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin.

The four additions will join Ruby, a 15-year-old deer born at Lords Park Zoo, and 10-year-old Amber. The process has been overseen through consultation with Still Grass Veterinarians and the USDA to ensure the continued health and safety of all the animals.

Friends of Lords Park Zoo is covering the cost of the purchase and delivery of the deer.

The zoo began in 1895 with the construction of a den to house two donated black bears, Jack and Juno. At one point, it housed a lion named Lord Spark. Currently, the fenced-in outdoor area includes bison, elk, and deer, which can be seen all year long.

During the summer, a farm zoo allows visitors to view animals, including pigs, calves, sheep, donkeys and ponies from local farms.