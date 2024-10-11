Two charged with Elmhurst burglary suspected of another shortly before

Michael D. Harris

Two men charged with burglarizing an Elmhurst liquor store on Thursday are suspected of robbing a convenience store in Des Plaines about a half-hour before.

Michael D. Harris, 19, of the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue in Chicago, is charged with burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to property, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, failure to signal and driving too fast for conditions.

Antwan L. Ford, 22, of the 0-99 block of West 114th Place in Chicago, is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

On Friday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden ordered that Harris and Ford both be detained pretrial.

The duo are accused of burglarizing the Corner Cottage Liquor store at 526 W. North Ave.

During a hearing on Friday, a prosecutor told the judge two Elmhurst officers on patrol became suspicious when they saw two vehicles parked in front of the closed business at 4:47 a.m.

The vehicles were backed up toward the business, and their trunks were open. Three men outside were wearing black facemasks and black hooded sweatshirts. A glass door had been smashed. Authorities say Ford took eight cartons of cigarettes and a cash register drawer containing $100.

When police approached, Harris and Ford left in an Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV that had been reported stolen Sunday in Chicago. The others left in a Dodge Charger.

An Elmhurst officer pulled in front of the Stelvio to try to stop it. But the SUV rear-ended the squad, according to the prosecutor.

Police followed the SUV to eastbound I-290, where an Oak Brook police officer deployed a GPS tracking device onto the vehicle.

Police later found the vehicle on Austin Boulevard in Oak Park and arrested Harris and Ford after a brief foot chase.

Police could not follow the Charger, according to petitions for detention.

Authorities say the Cook County Sheriff’s Office suspects Ford, Harris and the other two men of burglarizing the Pantry N More store, 8995 Potter Road, in Des Plaines, at 4:26 a.m. Thursday.

Ford is on parole on a 2021 conviction for aggravated vehicular hijacking. He was convicted as a juvenile for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.