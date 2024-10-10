‘Edgy Tim’: Finding some gems who have gone under the radar for too long

Each season I'm blessed to see a ton of high school football in person as well as on video, and in literally every game I will see some outstanding players and some outstanding performances.

In some cases these standouts are well-known names, but not all. Below are some lesser-known names who have been major players this season.

· Joe Pettite no question was an impact player on both sides of the football when the Vikings (6-0) upset Batavia 30-7 in the 106th meeting between these rivals. The win also snapped Batavia's 13-game winning streak.

The 6-foot, 240-pound senior two-way lineman truly never left the field for Geneva. He led the offensive line, which allowed the Vikings to compile 335 yards of total offense. The Geneva defensive line slowed a very strong Batavia run game and limited standout running back Nathan Whitwell to just 26 yards on 14 carries.

It takes quite an effort for any individual lineman to draw praise after a game, so hopefully that can give you an idea just how good Pettite was Friday night.

· West Chicago (4-2) and third-year coach Adam Chavez continue to do impressive work in leading the Wildcats. They’re on track to make the IHSA playoffs for a second straight season for the first time in school history. The Wildcats are riding the running efforts of senior running back Robert Lee (5-foot-11, 180 pounds).

Lee leads the Wildcats’ run-heavy offense with 98 carries for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 3 interceptions and 34 tackles playing defensive back. Lee has been drawing limited recruiting interest from schools at the Division II/NAIA and Division III levels so far.

· Neuqua Valley (1-5) is not having its usual state playoff-caliber season. The Wildcats have just struggled to get much going while playing some heavyweight schools in the newly formed Southwest Valley Blue.

However, Neuqua Valley senior lineman Ryan Mascari (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has been a bright spot for the Wildcats. Mascari, who has played defensive end, tight end and offensive line, has been an impact defender this season. Mascari has drawn steady recruiting looks and attention from FCS/Division II-level programs this fall, and his athletic skills and versatility will continue attract scouts to him the remainder of the season.

Prairie Ridge senior lineman Gavin Tinch is earning attention from college coaches this fall. Photo courtesy of Edgy Tim O'Halloran

· Prairie Ridge (5-1) is again off to a strong season under first-year coach Mike Frericks. One of the key names leading the way this fall is senior lineman Gavin Tinch (6-foot-4, 290 pounds). Tinch, a three-year varsity starter, has developed into a key two-way starter and impact player, especially on the Wolves’ defensive line at defensive tackle.

Tinch has been drawing looks and interest from various FCS programs (Indiana State/Eastern Illinois/Southern Illinois/SEMO) and Division II schools. His size, quickness and power will be hard for other schools to ignore much longer.

· Downers Grove North (6-0) is coming off a big win last week over York, and the Trojans have gotten a big season from several returning starters from last year's Class 7A runner-up team.

Senior tight end/defensive end Joe Edwards (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is one of those players. Edwards, the younger brother of former Wisconsin and current Buffalo Bills offensive lineman David Edwards, is a versatile and athletic playmaker for the Trojans on both sides of the football.

Edwards is holding offers from Akron. Marshall and WIU, and his senior season video is being re-evaluated by several additional schools.