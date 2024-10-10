Why the Kane County jail is sending 100 detainees to other facilities

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 The Kane County jail has transferred 100 detainees to jails in La Salle and McHenry counties, for construction and staffing reasons.

The Kane County jail transferred 100 male detainees to the jails in LaSalle and McHenry counties this week, partly because it shut down a tower to update security cameras.

Sheriff Ron Hain also said the transfer was done to lessen mandatory overtime work for corrections officers.

The transfer took place over two days. Hain said it was kept secret from attorneys, judges and court personnel for security reasons. They were informed Wednesday afternoon.

Hain told a county board committee on Thursday that as the end of the year approaches, corrections officers are making sure they use their benefit hours, including vacation time.

That has meant scheduling other officers for mandated overtime. Sometimes, officers have worked several 16-hour shifts a week, he said.

In an interview Wednesday night, Hain said the camera project started in 2021 but was delayed due to the vendor going through several project managers. Convergint Technologies of Schaumburg was awarded a $3.99 million contract to upgrade cameras at the jail and the Kane County Judicial Center.

The existing camera system was installed when the jail was built in 2007. Hain said it didn’t show detainees’ faces well. Therefore, two people were required at all times to provide direct supervision inside pods. The new system will allow indirect supervision.

The jail was built to accommodate 640 people in two towers. But as of the end of September, it had an average daily population of 454 people.

People who have pretrial detention hearings scheduled will be held at the Kane jail until after those hearings. Other detainees will appear in court by Zoom or be brought from the La Salle and McHenry jails if their physical presence is required.