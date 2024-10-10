Elmhurst police arrest 2 after burglary, car chase
Elmhurst police have two people in custody as they investigate a liquor store burglary and a chase that ended in a crash.
A patrol officer interrupted a burglary around 4:45 a.m. Thursday near North and West avenues, according to a news release. Suspects fled in a white Dodge Challenger and an Alfa Romeo.
The Alfa Romeo hit an Elmhurst police car. The officer was not injured.
Elmhurst police and other agencies chased the Alfa Romeo on I-290 to Austin Avenue, where the damaged vehicle stopped, and two people were arrested.
The Challenger was last seen on I-290. The investigation is ongoing.
The news release did not name the suspects.
