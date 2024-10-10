‘We’re confident in Kevin’: McCaskey backs Warren in bid to build new lakefront stadium

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey signs autographs before an preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) AP

WARE, England — George McCaskey is fully behind Kevin Warren.

Speaking at the team’s temporary home for the week on the outskirts of London, the Bears chairman said he believes in his team president’s vision for a new stadium on the lakefront in Chicago.

It was Warren’s predecessor, Ted Phillips, who initiated the Bears’ successful bid to buy 326 acres of land in Arlington Heights at the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse. Warren has shifted the focus to a plot of land just south of where Soldier Field sits now, although the Bears still do own the former racetrack property.

Warren has remained steadfast in his belief that the Bears will begin construction in 2025. He reiterated as much in a media session outside London on Wednesday.

A day later, McCaskey took a few questions from members of the media Thursday at Hanbury Manor, where the team is staying and practicing this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Since hiring Warren nearly two years ago, McCaskey has preferred to let his team president do the talking for the organization.

Asked about his confidence in Warren’s ambitious timeline, McCaskey said, “We’re confident in Kevin.”

Like Warren, McCaskey says the team is fully committed to making it work in the city of Chicago.

“We want to go where it’s the best deal possible, where it’s the most feasible,” McCaskey said. “Financially. Politically. Geographically. The lakefront is an excellent site and we think that a roofed stadium just south of Soldier Field can be great for Chicago, for the region and for the state of Illinois.”

The Bears revealed renderings of their new stadium on the lakefront in April. Before the plan can move forward, though, the Bears want the Illinois state legislature to help fund it by extending the same bonds that helped build Guaranteed Rate Field and the 2002 Soldier Field renovations. The legislature will return to session in November, January and again in the spring.

“So at some time in one of those sessions, we’re going to have some sort of enabling legislation to allow the project to move forward,” McCaskey said.

Tom Brady to the Bears?

During a recent NFL broadcast on Fox, NFL legend Tom Brady revealed that the Bears were a stealthy suitor when he hit free agency in 2020. Ultimately, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl in Tampa that season. But the news of any serious talks between Brady and the Bears was never reported at the time.

On Thursday, McCaskey acknowledged that the Bears made a push for Brady in 2020. He said he was not directly involved in the Bears’ pitch.

“Any time you’re in a situation like that you’re not putting all of your eggs in one basket,” McCaskey said. “You’re looking at alternatives. It’s the same in free agency, it’s the same in the draft. If the person you’re targeting isn’t available, you want to make sure that you’ve done your due diligence on all other options. So that was one option that we were looking at.”

The Bears still had Mitchell Trubisky under contract at that time.

More international games expected

The Bears are back in London for the first time since 2019. It will be the Bears’ third game in London since the international series began in 2007.

McCaskey thanked the Bears’ logistics and equipment departments for all their hard working making this week possible. The team flew out on Monday in order to give the players as much time as possible for their bodies to adjust to the time change.

More international trips are coming in the future. The NFL has already decided to double the amount of international games from four to eight beginning in 2025. That means as many as 16 teams, or half the league, could play overseas in a given season.

The Bears hold international marketing rights for the United Kingdom and Spain.

“This is a chance for us to touch our fans right here in the U.K.,” McCaskey said. “We’ve been here before. We also have global rights in Spain. Both markets have avid fans of American football and of the Bears, and this is our chance to connect with them and show them what American football’s all about and hopefully come away with a ‘W.’”