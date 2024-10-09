Poll: Citing poor pay and heavy workload, many Illinois teachers consider leaving the profession

As states across the nation struggle to staff schools, many Illinois teachers say they are considering leaving the profession, a recent poll shows.

The Illinois Education Association Tuesday released survey data showing nearly 60% of educators and support staff have considered leaving their jobs. Pay, pension benefits and increasing workload are among the reasons cited for job dissatisfaction, according to the poll.

He specifically noted the state’s two-tiered pension system, which requires teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2011, to work until age 67 for full benefits. Teachers hired before 2011 can retire at age 55.

“A majority of our members have thought about leaving their jobs,” Llorens said. “If there was any question why there’s a teacher and education support staff shortage, there should not be one now.”

According to the survey, one in four IEA members works a second job and is paying off student debt. The union represents more than 135,000 members comprising Illinois elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty and staff, educational support professionals, retired educators and college students preparing to become teachers.

Llorens also highlighted the longtime practice of teachers spending their own money to purchase classroom supplies. One downstate teacher Tuesday noted she was given $50 a year for classroom supplies and estimated she spent more than $5,000 on supplies, including books, in her first seven or eight years as a teacher.

“Imagine if doctors had to buy their own supplies for surgeries,” Llorens said. “What about police officers and firefighters? Should they be required to buy their own equipment too? Everyone deserves to have the basic tools to do their jobs.”

He added educators of color are more disproportionately affected by financial constraints. According to the survey, 53% of IEA members of color carried student debt and worked second jobs, compared to 39% of their white counterparts with student debt and 41% working second jobs.

“We need to take a look at this system, make changes and do better,” Llorens said. “Just like we believe all students should have access to an equitable public education, we believe the education profession should be equitable for all educators.”

He added that the teacher shortage will continue to increase if issues such as pay and pension are not addressed.

“Public education is seen as a great equalizer,” Llorens said. “Folks always hope that their kids can do better than they did. But in order for us to be able to deliver on the promise of public education, we need to shore up the system.”