‘It’s embarrassing’: Neighbors decry scum-covered pond in Geneva subdivision

Some residents living near the Tanna Farms Golf Club in Geneva say a pond on the property has turned into an algae-filled nuisance. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

The view from Sam Randall’s back porch in Geneva’s Mill Creek subdivision overlooks a retention pond in the Tanna Farms Golf Club that was green with algae overgrowth, buggy, and stinky this summer.

Even with cooler night temperatures reducing some algae growth this week, a funky, fetid odor still arose from the pond.

Randall and his neighbor Jordan Brown, who live on Catlin Square in Blackberry Township, say they are annoyed that the owner of the golf course — Shodeen Group LLC — won’t address the pond’s condition.

“They are just neglecting the pond, not trimming around it,” Randall said, pointing to the tall growth of woody plants. “The entire summer, I look out my window and look at a swamp.”

In addition to how it looks and smells, Randall said the pond’s conditions attract insects and frogs.

Brown, who has lived in his home for five years, said the pond used to be clear and clean, and the weeds around it were trimmed back.

Randall and Brown say they are frustrated by a lack of response from Shodeen officials.

“It’s embarrassing,” Brown said. “We have family and friends over, and we’re trying to enjoy our home … At the end of the day, I just want someone to do what’s right.”

David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen Group, said algae grows in the various retention ponds on the golf course.

“It’s not uncommon,” Patzelt said. “We get different types of algae growth in bodies of water depending on whether it’s somewhat stagnant and not moving and depending on temperatures.”

Patzelt said the frogs would eat the bugs, and the algae will dissipate once fall brings cooler temperatures and more rain or through the winter months.

“Depending on the rain, any pond level will fluctuate and bounce up and down. You’ll either have water or take water away from the stormwater basin,” Patzelt said. “The movement of water will change the biological growth of the algae.”

In terms of the retention ponds in general, Patzelt said algae is common, even on a pond like the one behind the Randall and Brown homes, which has three aeration units.

“And when you have 90 degrees and a drought, you’re going to get that — algae,” Patzelt said, referring to the dry, hot summer. “You’re not going to end up with a pond that’s algae-free.”