‘Critical purchase for residents’: Greenbelt Forest Preserve to grow by 13 acres with $3.25 million acquisition

Lake County forest preserve holdings continue to grow with the pending purchase of a 13-acre addition to the Greenbelt Forest Preserve in North Chicago.

Forest commissioners Wednesday approved the acquisition of the open property on Route 120 east of Willow Avenue for $3.25 million.

Owned by Klairmont Family LLC, the property is just west of the Belvidere Discount Mall and has remained open and undeveloped for generations.

The district has been interested in the property for more than 35 years and it’s among several that long have been on the district’s radar that finally became available.

Funds to buy the land will come from proceeds of a $20 million bond issue approved by the district in March to acquire high-priority properties, including the Klairmont parcel.

Another on the list is 18 acres adjoining the Openlands Lakeshore Preserve at Fort Sheridan on Lake Michigan.

This purchase aligns with the rationale for issuing the bonds to move quickly to preserve critical parcels when they became available, said Paras Parekh, chair of the forest board’s planning committee.

The Klairmont property will serve the dual purpose of allowing for land preservation and trail connections.

“It's wooded and looks pretty much identical to our existing (Greenbelt) property,” said Ken Jones, land preservation manager.

The site had been considered by a local group for a soccer/recreational facility but the project didn’t materialize. The district moved on the purchase after being notified that project wouldn’t be pursued, Jones said.

Forest commissioner Mary Ross Cunningham of Waukegan noted there aren’t many opportunities to protect and enhance parcels of this size in one of Lake County’s most densely populated areas.

“It’s a critical purchase for residents in this area,” she said.

The 595-acre Greenbelt is a green spot with 5 miles of trails for hiking and 4 miles of trails for biking and cross-country skiing.

Walking paths are in place north of Route 120 connecting the Lake County Health Department property to Corrine J. Rose Park.

The intent is to add a signalized crosswalk at the Keller Avenue traffic signal and connect the existing trails to Greenbelt, according to Angelo Kyle, Lake County Forest Preserves president.

The addition will be made part of a new master plan for Greenbelt, which just got underway and will continue next year.

“It’s perfect timing in that we can include this property in the master plan,” Jones said.

Implementing the master plan is among a proposed list of projects to be funded if a forest preserve referendum to borrow $155 million by issuing bonds is approved by voters on Nov. 5.