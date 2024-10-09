Aurora woman killed while crossing downtown street identified

The Aurora Police Department has identified the 72-year-old woman who died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a downtown street last week.

Maria Herrera, of the 1300 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora, died Oct. 4 after being hit by a gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of East New York Street and West Park Place at about 5:45 p.m. the day before.

Aurora police investigators say the driver of the truck was making a southbound turn onto West Park Place from East New York Street on Oct. 3 when he noticed the pedestrian walking eastbound.

The pedestrian was reportedly looking at her phone while crossing the street. The driver attempted to stop but was unable to avoid the collision, which police say occurred at a low speed.

Herrera was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital by Aurora fire personnel and later airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died the next day.

The DuPage County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation by the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.