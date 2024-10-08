‘The project I hear most about from residents’: Key contract signed for planned Patriot Path in central Lake County

The Patriot Path is a planned 5.5-mile multiuse trail along Route 137 linking the Des Plaines River Trail and Robert McClory Bike Path and points between. A contract for design engineering, the step before construction, was approved Tuesday by the Lake County Board for Segments 2 and 3.

An idea raised 20 years ago for a trail to link thousands of residents to multiple destinations in central and eastern Lake County is steadily advancing toward construction.

Described as a complicated but important project, the estimated $30 million Patriot Path will extend 5.5 miles along Route 137 from the Des Plaines River Trail east to the Robert McClory Bike Path at Sheridan Road near the Naval Station Great Lakes.

On Tuesday, the county board authorized a $1.77 million contract with HR Green Inc., of McHenry to complete design engineering — the step before construction — for two segments of the Patriot Path.

“I’m hopeful I shall live to see this complete,” quipped Lake County Board member Ann Maine, who has been advocating for the multiuse path since shortly after joining the board in 2002.

Discussion began in 2015 and the preferred route linking Libertyville, Green Oaks, Waukegan and North Chicago was chosen in 2018.

“I probably get questions about this project about every other week,” Maine added. “I’m excited to see it move forward and can’t wait for all the other steps coming next.”

The project is divided into four segments that can be built independently.

“Everything is advancing as quickly as it can and whatever gets through the process quickest, we’ll build first,” Shane Schneider, director of the Lake County Division of Transportation and county engineer, said during an update last month.

Land acquisition for the east and west segments is ongoing with construction possible in 2026, according to Schneider.

“It’s a matter of how long it takes to negotiate with everybody,” he said.

The HR Green contract is for the two middle sections from Sage Court just west of Interstate 94 to Route 43 and from Route 43 to Great Lakes Drive. Construction for those segments is targeted for 2027.

The work is the step before construction and expected to take about two years. Design engineering already is completed for the east and west trail segments.

As planned, the path will provide new commuting options and connections to parks, forest preserves, businesses, schools, employment centers, transit stops and the county’s regional bike network.

County board member Jennifer Clark is a Libertyville resident who chairs the board’s public works and transportation committee. She described the Patriot Path as a “transformative project” that will provide needed nonmotorized improvements and promote health and safety.

“I think it is the project I hear most about from residents and they always want to know how much faster we can go because they can’t wait for it to be done,” she said.

More than $12 million in state and federal funding has been awarded to fully fund construction for the east and west ends of the project. LCDOT is applying for additional grants for the middle segments.

“I’m certain it will be one of our most heavily utilized paths in all of Lake County,” said county board Chair Sandy Hart.