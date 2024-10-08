Frannie the dog and postman Dan mark 3rd anniversary in Hoffman Estates in Hollywood style

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Postman Dan Larsen of Bartlett holds a custom-made version of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in one hand and Lisa Laskey’s pet Chihuahua Frannie as he and the dog celebrated the third anniversary of their first video made of their daily greetings Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

Frannie the long-haired Chihuahua and postman Dan Larsen received the Hollywood treatment on the third anniversary of their nearly daily meetings and viral videos in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.

They put their hand, foot and paw prints in a block of cement in the style of Hollywood Boulevard, while the human half of the duo took home a framed “Frandan” star that’s a precise replica of those found along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Though the Oct. 8 anniversary might have been long anticipated, both Frannie’s owner Lisa Laskey and Larsen had some surprises for each other at the usual delivery time.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Volunteer members of the Local 502 Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association made a fresh slab of concrete in the style of Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk in front of the Chinese Theatre as Lisa Laskey’s pet Chihuahua Frannie and postman Dan Larsen celebrated the third anniversary of their first video made of their daily greetings on Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

Larsen, a Bartlett resident, was clearly the more surprised by the contingent of onlookers that included Hoffman Estates village and chamber of commerce officials, his own wife Janet, and the crew of volunteer workers from the Local 502 Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association.

“What is going on?” Larsen asked, as he prepared to get out of his truck for his usual greeting of Frannie alone. “You never cease to amaze me, Lisa!”

But Laskey was then stunned by Larsen’s revelation.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A freshly marked slab of concrete in the style of Hollywood Boulevard made by volunteer union members is displayed as Lisa Laskey’s pet Chihuahua Frannie and postman Dan Larsen celebrated the third anniversary of their first video made of their daily greetings on Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

“Today is my 40th anniversary with the post office,” he said. “This kind of makes it a little more special, for sure. It just happens to be today.”

But on the same date in 2021, both Larsen and Laskey were surprised by the effusive greeting the postal carrier received from a nearly 11-week-old pup. Though a friendly and playful dog, she clearly doesn’t hold every human being she meets in the same high esteem.

Larsen describes himself as a true animal enthusiast and believes the very young Frannie just sensed that and bonded with it.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Lisa Laskey’s pet Chihuahua Frannie awaits the arrival of postman Dan Larsen of Bartlett on the third anniversary of their first video made of their daily greetings on Tuesday morning in Hoffman Estates.

“She might have just recognized that, that I love her as she is,” Larsen said. “Three years and going, it doesn’t get old.”

Laskey said she got the TCL Chinese Theatre-influenced idea as a way to mark the occasion, but believed she would have to hire contractors to make it happen. She was elated by the union’s donation of both the materials and labor.

Matt Oclon, business representative for Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Local 58, made the connections with the others who volunteered.

“We’ve been in conversation for about a month,” he said. “These guys have really put a lot of work into it to make sure it’s something special.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Volunteer members of the Local 502 Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association made a fresh slab of concrete for Lisa Laskey’s pet Chihuahua Frannie and postman Dan Larsen of Bartlett to mark with their hand, foot and paw prints on the third anniversary of their first video Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

Those gathered rushed to take photos of Frannie and Larsen posing together with the Hollywood star.

“The most famous postman in America!” Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod declared.

“Frannie, you’re a star!” Laskey called out.

“Honey, you’re my George Clooney!” Larsen’s wife Janet said.

Frannie and Postman Dan’s encounters have amassed millions of views and likes on the TikTok account run by Laskey, @lisaandfrannie.