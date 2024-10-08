Palatine mayor to name replacement for Solberg

Greg Solberg

Longtime Palatine Council Member Greg Solberg has stepped down.

He told Mayor Jim Schwantz he would be resigning, effective Sept. 30. Monday’s meeting was the first one without him.

Solberg has served on the council since 1987.

Schwantz and the village council will appoint someone to complete Solberg’s term, which ends on May 5. Schwantz said he intends to present a candidate to the council in November.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the residents of this community for nearly four decades,” Solberg said in a statement. “Palatine has been an outstanding place to raise a family and the village is in a strong financial position and has an outstanding team of dedicated and talented employees, who serve the residents very well. I feel very confident that the mayor, council and village staff will continue to take Palatine to new heights.”

“Greg personifies public service,” Schwantz said. “He has never put himself first and always wanted to make life better for those in Palatine. Greg will be absolutely missed on the village council and all of us wish Greg and his family all the best as they pursue the next phase in their life.”