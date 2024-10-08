advertisement
Nation and World Politics

Trump coming to Chicago for Economic Club forum

Posted October 08, 2024 2:33 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Former President Donald Trump heads to Chicago next week for an event cosponsored by Bloomberg News and the Economic Club of Chicago.

Trump will be interviewed before an audience of Economic Club members the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 15 downtown, his campaign said.

Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait will conduct the interview.

The Republican nominee for president gave a speech to the Economic Club of New York on Sept. 5.

Trump’s last visit to Chicago was in September, when he stopped over briefly at the Trump International Hotel and Tower prior to campaigning in Michigan.

Meanwhile, GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is scheduled to be at a fundraising event in the suburbs on Monday, a source said.

The Economic Club of Chicago is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group.

