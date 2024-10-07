Fix for problematic I-294 interchange at Irving Park Road heads to public meeting

Have you ever driven on the Tri-State Tollway near Irving Park Road and felt … trapped?

Join the club, because the partial interchange near Schiller Park makes life annoying for thousands of drivers.

Traffic chugs along I-294 looking north from O’Hare International Airport. The Illinois tollway and Illinois Department of Transportation planners will share ideas to improve the interchange near Irving Park Road during a public meeting Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois tollway and Illinois Department of Transportation planners will share ideas to improve the interchange and take comments at a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schiller Park Community Center, 4501 25th Ave.

The interchange at Irving Park and I-294 only provides access to and from the north. An engineering study is underway that will look at remediation, such as access to and from the south.

The tollway will also consider the impact on nearby roadways including Irving Park Road, Mannheim Road, Lawrence Avenue and Des Plaines River Road.

Experts will be available at the meeting to discuss the study, get input on transportation issues in the area, and discuss existing conditions and solutions.

The tollway’s initial engineering study is expected to be completed in 2026.

Comments can also be emailed to 294TriState@getipass.com by Oct. 25.

For more information, go to illinoistollway.com/tri-state-tollway-irving-park-road.